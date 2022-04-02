Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.53

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $34.18. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 310,664 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13.

In other Sierra Oncology news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $127,968.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 22,453 shares worth $703,978. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.