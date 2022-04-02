Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at UBS Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIEN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter valued at $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 40.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 3,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 349,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

