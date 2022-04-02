Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €71.00 ($78.02) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.89 ($72.41).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €56.20 ($61.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.23. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($74.35). The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

