Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.