Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

