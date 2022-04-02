Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rises By 32.7%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $214.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

