Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Decreases By 19.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGS. TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

