Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Grows By 33.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 998,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
