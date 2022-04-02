Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Grows By 33.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 998,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.85. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth $237,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

