Short Interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Drops By 19.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,360,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 21,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.00. 10,341,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,023,851. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 482,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $6,040,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 40,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.