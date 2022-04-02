Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Expands By 22.7%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of GCV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 32,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $7.21.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.