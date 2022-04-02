Short Interest in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Drops By 16.4%

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

NYSE:TEL opened at $131.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $125.48 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after buying an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after buying an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

