Short Interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Declines By 16.5%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. Talos Energy has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $19.64.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 362,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 354,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

