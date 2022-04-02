Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Decreases By 17.2%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 21,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.
In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $359.40 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
About S&P Global (Get Rating)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.