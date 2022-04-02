Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Decreases By 17.2%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 21,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $407.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $359.40 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.