Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Drops By 22.1%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SWAG opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

