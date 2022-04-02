Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Rises By 26.1%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

