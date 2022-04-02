Short Interest in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Declines By 16.9%

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE RMT opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 306,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

