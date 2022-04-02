Short Interest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Increases By 30.9%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RYAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.