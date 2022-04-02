Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Increases By 30.2%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PLPC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. 15,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

