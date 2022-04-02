Short Interest in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Declines By 23.2%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 751,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 15.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PaySign by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PaySign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYS remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,630. PaySign has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PaySign (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.