Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Drops By 17.3%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,512,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth $16,541,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSCR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of OSCR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 716,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,774. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

