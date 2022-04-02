Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Decreases By 19.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.08 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.
