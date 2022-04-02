Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Rises By 29.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NI by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 302,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

