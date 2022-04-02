Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Rises By 29.7%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.
NI Company Profile (Get Rating)
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
