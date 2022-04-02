Short Interest in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Grows By 28.0%

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 417,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE NXRT traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. 123,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,247. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

