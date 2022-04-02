Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Grows By 27.8%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 954,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in News by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,725 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 154,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in News by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in News by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. News has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

