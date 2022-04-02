Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Rises By 29.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,539 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

NTCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NTCO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

About Natura &Co (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.