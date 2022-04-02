Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Declines By 16.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 734,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.44 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

