Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Decreases By 19.6%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,077.0 days.

OTCMKTS LWSOF opened at $45.17 on Friday. Lawson has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76.

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

