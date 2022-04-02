Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Expands By 32.7%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,936,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,511.8 days.

Shares of JDHIF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Health International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

