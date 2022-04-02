Short Interest in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Expands By 27.5%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

INTT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The stock has a market cap of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

