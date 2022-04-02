Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Drops By 18.4%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

IMBBY stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

