Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declines By 17.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

DFP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. 62,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

