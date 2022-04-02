Short Interest in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Rises By 24.6%

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

FISI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 40,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,943. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

