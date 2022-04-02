Short Interest in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Grows By 24.3%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EXAI stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 96,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,590. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). On average, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.