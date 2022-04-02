Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Increases By 27.0%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $192.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $157.75 and a 1 year high of $234.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.82.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 50,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

