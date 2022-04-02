Short Interest in CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Decreases By 17.8%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CYTR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. CytRx has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.96.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

