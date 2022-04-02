Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Decreases By 16.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.80%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

