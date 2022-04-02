Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Grows By 25.8%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CVU stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.82. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

