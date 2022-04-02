Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Rises By 22.7%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CMS traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

