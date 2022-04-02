Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Decreases By 22.9%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 913,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,250,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,577 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295,529 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

NYSE:LFC opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.