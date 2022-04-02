Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Grows By 28.9%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CLLNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($73.63) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

