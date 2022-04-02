Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 22.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,950 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BXRX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.25. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.25) by $15.28. On average, research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.