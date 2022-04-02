Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rises By 28.0%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $88.98 and a 1 year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $666,860,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

