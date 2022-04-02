Short Interest in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declines By 20.9%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.03.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.