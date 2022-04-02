Short Interest in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rises By 25.2%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $555.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

