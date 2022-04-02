Short Interest in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Decreases By 20.6%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 14,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.84. 2,163,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,439,654 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

