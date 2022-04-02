Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declines By 17.6%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

