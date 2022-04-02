Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 134,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

