Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.76. 134,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.77.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.