Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,753,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 6,967,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,753.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shimao Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

SIOPF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.