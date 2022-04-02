Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 752,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SHEN stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.