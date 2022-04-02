Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,558 ($33.51).

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.70) to GBX 2,551 ($33.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,700 ($35.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.72), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,077,285.83).

SHEL traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,119.50 ($27.76). The company had a trading volume of 11,561,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,122.50 ($27.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,955.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

