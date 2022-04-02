Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Down 9.5%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 130,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 527,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £410,046.06 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

